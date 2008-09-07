Советник Straddle&Trail.

Входные параметры:



extern bool ShutDown . NOW = False ; // If true ALL POSITIONS (open and/or pending) will be closed/deleted // based on "ShutDown.What" flag below // This parameter is the first on the list so the user can access it // as quickly as possible. extern string sStr00 =" 0 = Everything "; extern string sStr01 =" 1 = All Triggered Positions "; extern string sStr02 =" 2 = Triggered Long "; extern string sStr03 =" 3 = Triggered Short "; extern string sStr04 =" 4 = All Pending Positions "; extern string sStr05 =" 5 = Pending Long "; extern string sStr06 =" 6 = Pending Short "; extern int ShutDown . What = 0 ; extern bool ShutDown . Current . Pair . Only = True ; // If true, ALL trades for CURRENT pair will be shutdown //(no matter what time frame). // If False, ALL trades on ALL pairs will be shutdown. extern string sStr1 ="=== POSITION DETAILS ==="; extern double Lots = 1 ; extern int Slippage = 10 ; extern int Distance . From . Price = 30 ; // Initial distance from price for the 2 pending orders. extern int StopLoss . Pips = 30 ; // Initial stop loss. extern int TakeProfit . Pips = 60 ; // Initial take profit. extern int Trail . Pips = 15 ; // Trail. extern bool Trail . Starts . After . BreakEven = true ; // if true trailing will start after a profit of "Move.To. //BreakEven.at.pips" is made extern int Move . To . BreakEven . Lock . pips = 1 ; // Pips amount to lock once trade is in profit // by the number of pips specified with "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips" // Unused if Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=False extern int Move . To . BreakEven . at . pips = 5 ; // trades in profit will move to entry price + Move.To.BreakEven. //Lock.pips as soon as trade // is at entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips // i.e. Entry price on a long order is @ 1.2100 // when price reaches 1.2110 (Entry price + "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips") // the ea will lock 1 pip moving sl // at 1.2101 (Entry price+ "Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1") extern string sStr2 ="=== NEWS EVENT ==="; extern int Event . Start . Hour = 12 ; // Event start time = Hour. Broker's time. extern int Event . Start . Minutes = 30 ; // Event start time = Minutes. Broker's time. // IF YOU WANT TO DISABLE THE "NEWS" FEATURE (the straddle) // SET BOTH PARAMETERS TO 0. extern int Pre . Event . Entry . Minutes = 30 ; // Number of minutes before event where the ea will place the straddle. // If set to 0, the ea will place the straddle immediately when activated, // otherwise xx minutes specified here before above Event start time. extern int Stop . Adjusting . Min . Before . Event = 2 ; // Minutes before the event where the EA will stop adjusting // the pending orders. The smallest value is 1 min. extern bool Remove . Opposite . Order = True ; // if true, once the 1st of the 2 pending orders is triggered, // the opposite pending one is removed otherwise left as is. extern bool Adjust . Pending . Orders = True ; // if true, once the pending orders are placed at // "Pre.Event.Start.Minutes" minutes before the event's time, // the ea will try to adjust the orders ONCE EVERY MINUTE until // "Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event" minutes before the release where // it will stay put. extern bool Place . Straddle . Immediately = False ; // if true, the straddle will be placed immediately once the // expert is activated. This overrides previous 'News Events' // settings for placing the long and short pending orders and // in that case, the positions WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED. // This is to be used as a "quiet" range breakout, for example if we // want to play a "regular" breakout during Asian Session for example // or at any other time of the day where the market is rangebound

Параметры тестирования:



Символ: EURUSD.

Период: M5.

Модель: Все тики.

График тестирования.



