CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Straddle&Trail - expert for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
25457
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Expert Advisor Straddle&Trail.

Input Parameters:

extern bool    ShutDown.NOW=False;                 // If true ALL POSITIONS (open and/or pending) will be closed/deleted
                                                   // based on "ShutDown.What" flag below
                                                   // This parameter is the first on the list so the user can access it
                                                   // as quickly as possible.
extern string  sStr00=" 0=Everything               ";
extern string  sStr01=" 1=All Triggered Positions  ";
extern string  sStr02=" 2=Triggered Long           ";
extern string  sStr03=" 3=Triggered Short          ";
extern string  sStr04=" 4=All Pending Positions    ";
extern string  sStr05=" 5=Pending Long             ";
extern string  sStr06=" 6=Pending Short            ";
extern int     ShutDown.What=0;
extern bool    ShutDown.Current.Pair.Only=True;    // If true, ALL trades for CURRENT pair will be shutdown 
                                                   //(no matter what time frame).
                                                   // If False, ALL trades on ALL pairs will be shutdown.
extern string  sStr1="=== POSITION DETAILS ===";
extern double  Lots=1;
extern int     Slippage=10;
extern int     Distance.From.Price=30;             // Initial distance from price for the 2 pending orders.
extern int     StopLoss.Pips=30;                   // Initial stop loss. 
extern int     TakeProfit.Pips=60;                 // Initial take profit.
extern int     Trail.Pips=15;                      // Trail.
extern bool    Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=true;  // if true trailing will start after a profit of "Move.To.
                                                   //BreakEven.at.pips" is made
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1;      // Pips amount to lock once trade is in profit 
                                                   // by the number of pips specified with "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips"
                                                   // Unused if Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=False
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips=5;        // trades in profit will move to entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.
                                                   //Lock.pips as soon as trade 
                                                   // is at entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips
 
                                                   // i.e. Entry price on a long order is @ 1.2100
                                                   // when price reaches 1.2110 (Entry price + "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips")
                                                   // the ea will lock 1 pip moving sl 
                                                   // at 1.2101 (Entry price+ "Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1")
extern string  sStr2="=== NEWS EVENT ===";
extern int     Event.Start.Hour=12;                // Event start time = Hour.      Broker's time.
extern int     Event.Start.Minutes=30;             // Event start time = Minutes.   Broker's time.
                                                   // IF YOU WANT TO DISABLE THE "NEWS" FEATURE (the straddle)
                                                   // SET BOTH PARAMETERS TO 0.
extern int     Pre.Event.Entry.Minutes=30;         // Number of minutes before event where the ea will place the straddle.
                                                   // If set to 0, the ea will place the straddle immediately when activated,
                                                   // otherwise xx minutes specified here before above Event start time.
extern int     Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event=2;  // Minutes before the event where the EA will stop adjusting
                                                   // the pending orders. The smallest value is 1 min.
extern bool    Remove.Opposite.Order=True;         // if true, once the 1st of the 2 pending orders is triggered, 
                                                   // the opposite pending one is removed otherwise left as is.
extern bool    Adjust.Pending.Orders=True;         // if true, once the pending orders are placed at
                                                   // "Pre.Event.Start.Minutes" minutes before the event's time, 
                                                   // the ea will try to adjust the orders ONCE EVERY MINUTE until
                                                   // "Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event" minutes before the release where
                                                   // it will stay put. 
extern bool    Place.Straddle.Immediately=False;   // if true, the straddle will be placed immediately once the 
                                                   // expert is activated. This overrides previous 'News Events' 
                                                   // settings for placing the long and short pending orders and 
                                                   // in that case, the positions WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED. 
                                                   // This is to be used as a "quiet" range breakout, for example if we 
                                                   // want to play a "regular" breakout during Asian Session for example
                                                   // or at any other time of the day where the market is rangebound

Test Parameters:

  • Symbol: EURUSD.
  • Period: M5.
  • Model: All ticks.

Test Chart:


FiboRetracement FiboRetracement

Indicator FiboRetracement.

Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices Indicator of Difference Between Open and Close Prices

The indicator that shows the difference between the open and close prices in the form of a histogram.

CyberiaTrader CyberiaTrader

An EA that works on the M1 period and with the symbols that have the spread of 2 points.

Divergence Trader Divergence Trader

Expert Advisor Divergence Trader.