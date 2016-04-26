CodeBaseSecciones
Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Twitter!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
al bolsillo
Indicadores

BS_MarketPrice - indicador para MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizaciones:
1085
Ranking:
(3)
Publicado:
Descargar ZIP Cómo bajar códigos desde MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa

Indicador BS_MarketPrice.

Parámetros:

Indicator_Name="BS_#MarketPrice";
Right_Top=true;
Shift_Y=0;
Shift_X=0;
// Untuk menentukan Warna Harga sesuai arah Trend
Price_Variable="Setting for Price Color";// change
Price_color_Up=Blue;
Price_color_Dn=Red;
Time_Frame=15;
//----
MA_Fast_Period=1;
MA_Fast_Method=0;
MA_Fast_Apply_To=0;
MA_Fast_Shift=0;
//----
MA_Slow_Period=4;
MA_Slow_Method=0;
MA_Slow_Apply_To=0;
MA_Slow_Shift=0;


BS_MarketPrice

Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8277

SSL fast sBar_mtf SSL fast sBar_mtf

Indicador SSL fast sBar_mtf

SSL SSL

Indicador SSl.

DT-Pirsonq4 DT-Pirsonq4

Indicador DT-Pirsonq4.

cam_H4_Historical_V4 cam_H4_Historical_V4

Indicador modificado de Camarilla dt Historical.