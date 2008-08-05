CodeBaseSections
Indicators

BS_MarketPrice - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator BS_MarketPrice.

Parameters:

Indicator_Name="BS_#MarketPrice";
Right_Top=true;
Shift_Y=0;
Shift_X=0;
// Untuk menentukan Warna Harga sesuai arah Trend
Price_Variable="Setting for Price Color";// change
Price_color_Up=Blue;
Price_color_Dn=Red;
Time_Frame=15;
//----
MA_Fast_Period=1;
MA_Fast_Method=0;
MA_Fast_Apply_To=0;
MA_Fast_Shift=0;
//----
MA_Slow_Period=4;
MA_Slow_Method=0;
MA_Slow_Apply_To=0;
MA_Slow_Shift=0;


BS_MarketPrice

