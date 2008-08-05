Watch how to download trading robots for free
BS_MarketPrice - indicator for MetaTrader 4
16297
Indicator BS_MarketPrice.
Parameters:
Indicator_Name="BS_#MarketPrice"; Right_Top=true; Shift_Y=0; Shift_X=0; // Untuk menentukan Warna Harga sesuai arah Trend Price_Variable="Setting for Price Color";// change Price_color_Up=Blue; Price_color_Dn=Red; Time_Frame=15; //---- MA_Fast_Period=1; MA_Fast_Method=0; MA_Fast_Apply_To=0; MA_Fast_Shift=0; //---- MA_Slow_Period=4; MA_Slow_Method=0; MA_Slow_Apply_To=0; MA_Slow_Shift=0;
BS_MarketPrice
