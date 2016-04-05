Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
Tickwatcher 2.0 - indicador para MetaTrader 4
- Visualizaciones:
- 1100
- Ranking:
-
- Publicado:
- ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa
Otro indicador más que muestra las recomendaciones para cada par de divisas y período de tiempo.
Me ha faltado un poco de espacio en la imagen.
La descripción más detallada se encuentra aquí.
Parámetros:
string ="pairs and timeframes";
string pairs ="EURUSD;EURJPY;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDCHF;USDCAD;USDJPY";
string timeFrames ="M1;M5;M15;M30;H1;H4;D1;W1;MN";
string ="levels";
double AdxLevel1 =20.00;
double AdxLevel2 =30.00;
string ="colors";
color ColorUp =ForestGreen;
color ColorNeutral =Gray;
color ColorDown =OrangeRed;
color ColorPrice =LimeGreen;
color ColorLabels =Gray;
string ="other";
bool ShowLegend =true;
Tickwatcher 2.0
Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8141
PriceAction indicator based on indicating Price Action candles. It indicates each candle type by different colored histogram bars.Count Buy-Sell Position
This library has two functions: first to count OP_BUY positions and second to count OP_SELL positions.