Indicadores

Tickwatcher 2.0 - indicador para MetaTrader 4

Otro indicador más que muestra las recomendaciones para cada par de divisas y período de tiempo.

Me ha faltado un poco de espacio en la imagen.

La descripción más detallada se encuentra aquí.

Parámetros:

string ="pairs and timeframes";
string pairs ="EURUSD;EURJPY;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDCHF;USDCAD;USDJPY";
string timeFrames ="M1;M5;M15;M30;H1;H4;D1;W1;MN";
string ="levels";
double AdxLevel1 =20.00;
double AdxLevel2 =30.00;
string ="colors";
color ColorUp =ForestGreen;
color ColorNeutral =Gray;
color ColorDown =OrangeRed;
color ColorPrice =LimeGreen;
color ColorLabels =Gray;
string ="other";
bool ShowLegend =true;

Tickwatcher 2.0

Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8141

