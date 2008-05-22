CodeBaseSections
Tickwatcher 2.0 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Another indicator showing recommendations for each currency pair and period.

I have a little bit not enough places in the picture.

A more detailed description is here.

Options:

string ="pairs and timeframes";
string pairs ="EURUSD;EURJPY;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDCHF;USDCAD;USDJPY";
string timeFrames ="M1;M5;M15;M30;H1;H4;D1;W1;MN";
string ="levels";
double AdxLevel1 =20.00;
double AdxLevel2 =30.00;
string ="colors";
color ColorUp =ForestGreen;
color ColorNeutral =Gray;
color ColorDown =OrangeRed;
color ColorPrice =LimeGreen;
color ColorLabels =Gray;
string ="other";
bool ShowLegend =true;

Indicator Triggerlines Shift Modified.

ADX & MA ADX & MA

We need two indicators: ADX and MA

Tro_Mid Tro_Mid

Shows when to sell and when to buy, but not so simple.

linreg linreg

A simple indicator will be useful for beginners. Even the present optimization.