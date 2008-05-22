Another indicator showing recommendations for each currency pair and period.



I have a little bit not enough places in the picture.



A more detailed description is here.



Options:



string ="pairs and timeframes";

string pairs ="EURUSD;EURJPY;GBPUSD;GBPJPY;USDCHF;USDCAD;USDJPY";

string timeFrames ="M1;M5;M15;M30;H1;H4;D1;W1;MN";

string ="levels";

double AdxLevel1 =20.00;

double AdxLevel2 =30.00;

string ="colors";

color ColorUp =ForestGreen;

color ColorNeutral =Gray;

color ColorDown =OrangeRed;

color ColorPrice =LimeGreen;

color ColorLabels =Gray;

string ="other";

bool ShowLegend =true;



Tickwatcher 2.0

