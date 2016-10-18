El scalper multidivisa nocturno Night Scalper Multi comercia hasta las 12 de la noche en un diapasón estrecho (r), definido por el indicador Bollinger Bands.

BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ];

La posición se abre después de la hora indicada con la variable Start, y cuando no hay posiciones abiertas del símbolo.

if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s))

Compramos si el precio es inferior al límite inferior de Bollinger Bands y el canal es menor al diapasón indicado en la variable Razmah.

if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point );

Vendemos si el precio es superior al límite superior de Bollinger Bands y el canal es menor al diapasón indicado en la variable Razmah.

if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point );

El cierre de posición tiene lugar por stops o de forma forzosa después de las 12 de la noche.

else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb);

Comerciamos con la ayuda de la función SymbolTrade y usamos la clase СTrade:

void SymbolTrade( string symb, int stop, int take, int per, double dev, double razmah, int start) { string s=( string )start+ ":00" ; double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_ASK ); double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_BID ); BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ]; if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s)) { if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point ); if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point ); } else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb); }

Las operaciones comerciales se realizan en la nueva barra:

if (bars!= Bars ( NULL , 0 )) { if (Symbol1!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if (Symbol2!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if (Symbol3!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars= Bars ( NULL , 0 );





Ajustes:

input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD" ; input int StopLoss1 = 370 ; input int TakeProfit1 = 20 ; input int BBPeriod1 = 40 ; input double BBDev1 = 1 ; input double Razmah1 = 450 ; input int Start1 = 19 ; input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD" ; input int StopLoss2 = 450 ; input int TakeProfit2 = 80 ; input int BBPeriod2 = 8 ; input double BBDev2 = 1 ; input double Razmah2 = 200 ; input int Start2 = 20 ; input string Symbol3 = "NZDUSD" ; input int StopLoss3 = 410 ; input int TakeProfit3 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod3 = 4 ; input double BBDev3 = 1.2 ; input double Razmah3 = 450 ; input int Start3 = 19 ; input string Symbol4 = "" ; input int StopLoss4 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit4 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod4 = 24 ; input double BBDev4 = 1 ; input double Razmah4 = 200 ; input int Start4 = 20 ; input string Symbol5 = "" ; input int StopLoss5 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit5 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod5 = 24 ; input double BBDev5 = 1 ; input double Razmah5 = 200 ; input int Start5 = 20 ; input string Symbol6 = "" ; input int StopLoss6 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit6 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod6 = 24 ; input double BBDev6 = 1 ; input double Razmah6 = 200 ; input int Start6 = 20 ; input string Symbol7 = "" ; input int StopLoss7 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit7 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod7 = 24 ; input double BBDev7 = 1 ; input double Razmah7 = 200 ; input int Start7 = 20 ; input string Symbol8 = "" ; input int StopLoss8 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit8 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod8 = 24 ; input double BBDev8 = 1 ; input double Razmah8 = 200 ; input int Start8 = 20 ; input string Symbol9 = "" ; input int StopLoss9 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit9 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod9 = 24 ; input double BBDev9 = 1 ; input double Razmah9 = 200 ; input int Start9 = 20 ; input double Lot = 1 ;

Fig. 1. Resultados del comercio del experto. EURUSD, H1



Fig.2. Operaciones del experto en el diario de registro

Fig.3. Resultado del comercio y la optimzación del experto desde el 11.01.2016 al 13.09.2016. USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1





Consejos: