Scalper noturno multimoeda Night Scalper Multi - expert para MetaTrader 5
O scalper noturno multimoeda Night Scalper Multi opera até a meia-noite dentro de um intervalo estreito (r) definido pelo indicador Bollinger Bands.
BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0];
A posição se abre após da hora definida na variável Start, e quando não há posições abertas no símbolo.
if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s))
Compramos quando o preço está abaixo do limite inferior do Bollinger Bands e o canal e inferior ao intervalo definido na variável Razmah.
if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point);
Vendemos quando o preço está acima do limite superior do Bollinger Bands e o canal e inferior ao intervalo definido na variável Razmah.
if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point);
O fechamento da posição ocorre segundo os stops ou, forçosamente, após 12 horas da noite.
else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb);
Negociamos usando a função SymbolTrade e utilizamos a classe CTrade:
void SymbolTrade(string symb,int stop,int take,int per,double dev,double razmah,int start) { string s=(string)start+":00"; double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_ASK); double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_BID); BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0]; if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s)) { if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point); if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point); } else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb); }
Transações são realizadas na nova barra:
if(bars!=Bars(NULL,0)) { if(Symbol1!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if(Symbol2!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if(Symbol3!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars=Bars(NULL,0);
Opções:
input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD"; // Symbol1 Name input int StopLoss1 = 370; // StopLoss1 input int TakeProfit1 = 20; // TakeProfit1 input int BBPeriod1 = 40; // Bands Period1 input double BBDev1 = 1; // Bands Deviation1 input double Razmah1 = 450; // Bands Deviation1 in Points input int Start1 = 19; // Start Time1 input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD"; // Symbol2 Name input int StopLoss2 = 450; // StopLoss2 input int TakeProfit2 = 80; // TakeProfit2 input int BBPeriod2 = 8; // Bands Period2 input double BBDev2 = 1; // Bands Deviation2 input double Razmah2 = 200; // Bands Deviation2 in Points input int Start2 = 20; // Start Time2 input string Symbol3 = "NZDUSD"; // Symbol3 Name input int StopLoss3 = 410; // StopLoss3 input int TakeProfit3 = 40; // TakeProfit3 input int BBPeriod3 = 4; // Bands Period3 input double BBDev3 = 1.2; // Bands Deviation3 input double Razmah3 = 450; // Bands Deviation3 in Points input int Start3 = 19; // Start Time3 input string Symbol4 = ""; // Symbol4 Name input int StopLoss4 = 500; // StopLoss4 input int TakeProfit4 = 40; // TakeProfit4 input int BBPeriod4 = 24; // Bands Period4 input double BBDev4 = 1; // Bands Deviation4 input double Razmah4 = 200; // Bands Deviation4 in Points input int Start4 = 20; // Start Time4 input string Symbol5 = ""; // Symbol5 Name input int StopLoss5 = 500; // StopLoss5 input int TakeProfit5 = 40; // TakeProfit5 input int BBPeriod5 = 24; // Bands Period5 input double BBDev5 = 1; // Bands Deviation5 input double Razmah5 = 200; // Bands Deviation5 in Points input int Start5 = 20; // Start Time5 input string Symbol6 = ""; // Symbol6 Name input int StopLoss6 = 500; // StopLoss6 input int TakeProfit6 = 40; // TakeProfit6 input int BBPeriod6 = 24; // Bands Period6 input double BBDev6 = 1; // Bands Deviation6 input double Razmah6 = 200; // Bands Deviation6 in Points input int Start6 = 20; // Start Time6 input string Symbol7 = ""; // Symbol7 Name input int StopLoss7 = 500; // StopLoss7 input int TakeProfit7 = 40; // TakeProfit7 input int BBPeriod7 = 24; // Bands Period7 input double BBDev7 = 1; // Bands Deviation7 input double Razmah7 = 200; // Bands Deviation7 in Points input int Start7 = 20; // Start Time7 input string Symbol8 = ""; // Symbol8 Name input int StopLoss8 = 500; // StopLoss8 input int TakeProfit8 = 40; // TakeProfit8 input int BBPeriod8 = 24; // Bands Period8 input double BBDev8 = 1; // Bands Deviation8 input double Razmah8 = 200; // Bands Deviation8 in Points input int Start8 = 20; // Start Time8 input string Symbol9 = ""; // Symbol9 Name input int StopLoss9 = 500; // StopLoss9 input int TakeProfit9 = 40; // TakeProfit9 input int BBPeriod9 = 24; // Bands Period9 input double BBDev9 = 1; // Bands Deviation9 input double Razmah9 = 200; // Bands Deviation9 in Points input int Start9 = 20; // Start Time9 input double Lot = 1; // Trade Volume
Fig.1. Resultados do Expert Advisor na negociação. EURUSD, H1
Fig.2. Transações do Expert Advisor no diário
Fig.3. Resultados do Expert Advisor na negociação de 11.01.2016 a 13.09.2016. USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1
Dicas:
- Recomenda-se usar o Expert Advisor como assistente na negociação e para desenvolvimento de suas próprias estratégias de negociação.
