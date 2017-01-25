Night Scalper Multi 是一个多币种夜间剥头皮EA交易，它在小范围内交易直到终端时间零点，范围(r)是使用布林带指标确定的。

BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ];

仓位的建立是在Start指定的小时数之后建立的, 并且该交易品种不能有已经建立的仓位。

if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s))

如果价格低于布林带的下方边界，并且通道宽度小于Razmah变量指定的范围，就买入。

if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point );

如果价格高于布林带的上方边界，并且通道宽度小于Razmah变量指定的范围，就卖出。

if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point );

仓位是通过止损关闭或者在零点后强制关闭。

else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb);

交易是通过SymbolTrade函数完成的，并且使用了СTrade类:

void SymbolTrade( string symb, int stop, int take, int per, double dev, double razmah, int start) { string s=( string )start+ ":00" ; double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_ASK ); double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_BID ); BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ]; if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s)) { if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point ); if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point ); } else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb); }

交易的操作是在新柱上进行的。

if (bars!= Bars ( NULL , 0 )) { if (Symbol1!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if (Symbol2!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if (Symbol3!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars= Bars ( NULL , 0 );





设置:

input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD" ; input int StopLoss1 = 370 ; input int TakeProfit1 = 20 ; input int BBPeriod1 = 40 ; input double BBDev1 = 1 ; input double Razmah1 = 450 ; input int Start1 = 19 ; input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD" ; input int StopLoss2 = 450 ; input int TakeProfit2 = 80 ; input int BBPeriod2 = 8 ; input double BBDev2 = 1 ; input double Razmah2 = 200 ;

图1. EA交易的结果。EURUSD, H1



图2. EA 交易在日志中的交易

Fig.3. 从 11.01.2016 到 13.09.2016.EA交易的优化结果USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1





提示: