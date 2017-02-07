und werden Sie Mitglied unserer Fangruppe
Veröffentliche einen Link auf das Skript, damit die anderen ihn auch nutzen können
Bewerten Sie es im Terminal MetaTrader 5
Der mehrwährungs- nächtliche Night Scalper Multi - Experte für den MetaTrader 5
- Ansichten:
- 1920
- Rating:
-
- Veröffentlicht:
- Benötigen Sie einen Roboter oder Indikator, der auf diesem Code basiert? Bestellen Sie ihn im Freelance-Bereich Zum Freelance
Der mehrwährungs- nächtliche Scalper Night Scalper Multi bis zur 12 Uhr nachts nach der Terminalzeit im engen Umfang (r), der nach dem Indikator Bollinger Bands definiert wird.
BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0];
Die Position wird nach der Stunde geöffnet, die in der Variable Start angegeben ist, und wenn es keine geöffneten Positionen nach dem Symbol gibt.
if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s))
Wir kaufen, wenn der Preis niedriger als die untere Grenze Bollinger Bands ist und der Kanal weniger als Umfang ist, der in der Variable Razmah angegeben ist.
if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point);
Wir verkaufen, wenn der Preis höher als die obere Grenze Bollinger Bands ist und der Kanal weniger als Umfang ist, der in der Variable Razmah angegeben ist.
if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point);
Die Schließung der Position geschieht nach den Stopps oder zwangsläufig nach 12 Uhr nachts.
else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb);
Wir handeln mit Hilfe der Funktion SymbolTrade und verwenden die KlasseСTrade:
void SymbolTrade(string symb,int stop,int take,int per,double dev,double razmah,int start) { string s=(string)start+":00"; double Ask=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_ASK); double Bid=SymbolInfoDouble(symb,SYMBOL_BID); BBHandle=iBands(symb,0,per,0,dev,0); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,1,0,1,up); CopyBuffer(BBHandle,2,0,1,dn); double r=up[0]-dn[0]; if(CountTrades(symb)<1 && TimeCurrent()>StringToTime(s)) { if(Ask<dn[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,0,Lot,Ask,Ask-stop*_Point,Ask+take*_Point); if(Bid>up[0] && r<razmah*_Point) trade.PositionOpen(symb,1,Lot,Bid,Bid+stop*_Point,Bid-take*_Point); } else if(CountTrades(symb)>0 && TimeCurrent()<StringToTime(s)) CloseAll(symb); }
Die Handelsoperationen werden auf der neuen Bar durchgeführt:
if(bars!=Bars(NULL,0)) { if(Symbol1!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if(Symbol2!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if(Symbol3!="") SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars=Bars(NULL,0);
Einstellungen:
input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD"; // Symbol1 Name input int StopLoss1 = 370; // StopLoss1 input int TakeProfit1 = 20; // TakeProfit1 input int BBPeriod1 = 40; // Bands Period1 input double BBDev1 = 1; // Bands Deviation1 input double Razmah1 = 450; // Bands Deviation1 in Points input int Start1 = 19; // Start Time1 input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD"; // Symbol2 Name input int StopLoss2 = 450; // StopLoss2 input int TakeProfit2 = 80; // TakeProfit2 input int BBPeriod2 = 8; // Bands Period2 input double BBDev2 = 1; // Bands Deviation2 input double Razmah2 = 200; // Bands Deviation2 in Points input int Start2 = 20; // Start Time2 input string Symbol3 = "NZDUSD"; // Symbol3 Name input int StopLoss3 = 410; // StopLoss3 input int TakeProfit3 = 40; // TakeProfit3 input int BBPeriod3 = 4; // Bands Period3 input double BBDev3 = 1.2; // Bands Deviation3 input double Razmah3 = 450; // Bands Deviation3 in Points input int Start3 = 19; // Start Time3 input string Symbol4 = ""; // Symbol4 Name input int StopLoss4 = 500; // StopLoss4 input int TakeProfit4 = 40; // TakeProfit4 input int BBPeriod4 = 24; // Bands Period4 input double BBDev4 = 1; // Bands Deviation4 input double Razmah4 = 200; // Bands Deviation4 in Points input int Start4 = 20; // Start Time4 input string Symbol5 = ""; // Symbol5 Name input int StopLoss5 = 500; // StopLoss5 input int TakeProfit5 = 40; // TakeProfit5 input int BBPeriod5 = 24; // Bands Period5 input double BBDev5 = 1; // Bands Deviation5 input double Razmah5 = 200; // Bands Deviation5 in Points input int Start5 = 20; // Start Time5 input string Symbol6 = ""; // Symbol6 Name input int StopLoss6 = 500; // StopLoss6 input int TakeProfit6 = 40; // TakeProfit6 input int BBPeriod6 = 24; // Bands Period6 input double BBDev6 = 1; // Bands Deviation6 input double Razmah6 = 200; // Bands Deviation6 in Points input int Start6 = 20; // Start Time6 input string Symbol7 = ""; // Symbol7 Name input int StopLoss7 = 500; // StopLoss7 input int TakeProfit7 = 40; // TakeProfit7 input int BBPeriod7 = 24; // Bands Period7 input double BBDev7 = 1; // Bands Deviation7 input double Razmah7 = 200; // Bands Deviation7 in Points input int Start7 = 20; // Start Time7 input string Symbol8 = ""; // Symbol8 Name input int StopLoss8 = 500; // StopLoss8 input int TakeProfit8 = 40; // TakeProfit8 input int BBPeriod8 = 24; // Bands Period8 input double BBDev8 = 1; // Bands Deviation8 input double Razmah8 = 200; // Bands Deviation8 in Points input int Start8 = 20; // Start Time8 input string Symbol9 = ""; // Symbol9 Name input int StopLoss9 = 500; // StopLoss9 input int TakeProfit9 = 40; // TakeProfit9 input int BBPeriod9 = 24; // Bands Period9 input double BBDev9 = 1; // Bands Deviation9 input double Razmah9 = 200; // Bands Deviation9 in Points input int Start9 = 20; // Start Time9 input double Lot = 1; // Trade Volume
in Abb.1. Das Ergebnis des Handels des Experten. EURUSD, H1
in Abb.2. Die Trades des Experten im Journal
in Abb.3. Das Ergebnis des Handels und der Optimierung des Experten von 11.01.2016 bis 13.09.2016. USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1
Tipps:
- Es soll wie ein Helfer im Handeln und für die Entwicklung Ihrer eigenen Strategien verwendet werden.
Übersetzt aus dem Russischen von MetaQuotes Ltd.
Originalpublikation: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/16350
Der Experte mittelt die verlustbringenden Positionen nach dem bestimmten Algorithmus.XvaMA_HTF
Der Indikator XvaMA mit der Veränderungsmöglichkeit des Timeframes des Indikators in den Eingangsparametern.
Der Indikator JSatl mit der Veränderungsmöglichkeit des Timeframes des Indikators in den Eingangsparametern.AFL_WinnerV2_HTF
Der Indikator AFL_WinnerV2 mit der Veränderungsmöglichkeit des Timeframes des Indikators in den Eingangsparametern.