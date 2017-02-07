Der mehrwährungs- nächtliche Scalper Night Scalper Multi bis zur 12 Uhr nachts nach der Terminalzeit im engen Umfang (r), der nach dem Indikator Bollinger Bands definiert wird.

BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ];

Die Position wird nach der Stunde geöffnet, die in der Variable Start angegeben ist, und wenn es keine geöffneten Positionen nach dem Symbol gibt.

if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s))

Wir kaufen, wenn der Preis niedriger als die untere Grenze Bollinger Bands ist und der Kanal weniger als Umfang ist, der in der Variable Razmah angegeben ist.

if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point );

Wir verkaufen, wenn der Preis höher als die obere Grenze Bollinger Bands ist und der Kanal weniger als Umfang ist, der in der Variable Razmah angegeben ist.

if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point );

Die Schließung der Position geschieht nach den Stopps oder zwangsläufig nach 12 Uhr nachts.

else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb);

Wir handeln mit Hilfe der Funktion SymbolTrade und verwenden die KlasseСTrade:

void SymbolTrade( string symb, int stop, int take, int per, double dev, double razmah, int start) { string s=( string )start+ ":00" ; double Ask = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_ASK ); double Bid = SymbolInfoDouble (symb, SYMBOL_BID ); BBHandle= iBands (symb, 0 ,per, 0 ,dev, 0 ); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 1 , 0 , 1 ,up); CopyBuffer (BBHandle, 2 , 0 , 1 ,dn); double r=up[ 0 ]-dn[ 0 ]; if (CountTrades(symb)< 1 && TimeCurrent ()> StringToTime (s)) { if ( Ask <dn[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 0 ,Lot, Ask , Ask -stop* _Point , Ask +take* _Point ); if ( Bid >up[ 0 ] && r<razmah* _Point ) trade.PositionOpen(symb, 1 ,Lot, Bid , Bid +stop* _Point , Bid -take* _Point ); } else if (CountTrades(symb)> 0 && TimeCurrent ()< StringToTime (s)) CloseAll(symb); }

Die Handelsoperationen werden auf der neuen Bar durchgeführt:

if (bars!= Bars ( NULL , 0 )) { if (Symbol1!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol1,StopLoss1,TakeProfit1,BBPeriod1,BBDev1,Razmah1,Start1); if (Symbol2!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol2,StopLoss2,TakeProfit2,BBPeriod2,BBDev2,Razmah2,Start2); if (Symbol3!= "" ) SymbolTrade(Symbol3,StopLoss3,TakeProfit3,BBPeriod3,BBDev3,Razmah3,Start3); ... } bars= Bars ( NULL , 0 );





Einstellungen:

input string Symbol1 = "USDCAD" ; input int StopLoss1 = 370 ; input int TakeProfit1 = 20 ; input int BBPeriod1 = 40 ; input double BBDev1 = 1 ; input double Razmah1 = 450 ; input int Start1 = 19 ; input string Symbol2 = "GBPUSD" ; input int StopLoss2 = 450 ; input int TakeProfit2 = 80 ; input int BBPeriod2 = 8 ; input double BBDev2 = 1 ; input double Razmah2 = 200 ; input int Start2 = 20 ; input string Symbol3 = "NZDUSD" ; input int StopLoss3 = 410 ; input int TakeProfit3 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod3 = 4 ; input double BBDev3 = 1.2 ; input double Razmah3 = 450 ; input int Start3 = 19 ; input string Symbol4 = "" ; input int StopLoss4 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit4 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod4 = 24 ; input double BBDev4 = 1 ; input double Razmah4 = 200 ; input int Start4 = 20 ; input string Symbol5 = "" ; input int StopLoss5 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit5 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod5 = 24 ; input double BBDev5 = 1 ; input double Razmah5 = 200 ; input int Start5 = 20 ; input string Symbol6 = "" ; input int StopLoss6 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit6 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod6 = 24 ; input double BBDev6 = 1 ; input double Razmah6 = 200 ; input int Start6 = 20 ; input string Symbol7 = "" ; input int StopLoss7 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit7 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod7 = 24 ; input double BBDev7 = 1 ; input double Razmah7 = 200 ; input int Start7 = 20 ; input string Symbol8 = "" ; input int StopLoss8 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit8 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod8 = 24 ; input double BBDev8 = 1 ; input double Razmah8 = 200 ; input int Start8 = 20 ; input string Symbol9 = "" ; input int StopLoss9 = 500 ; input int TakeProfit9 = 40 ; input int BBPeriod9 = 24 ; input double BBDev9 = 1 ; input double Razmah9 = 200 ; input int Start9 = 20 ; input double Lot = 1 ;

in Abb.1. Das Ergebnis des Handels des Experten. EURUSD, H1



in Abb.2. Die Trades des Experten im Journal

in Abb.3. Das Ergebnis des Handels und der Optimierung des Experten von 11.01.2016 bis 13.09.2016. USDCAD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, H1





Tipps: