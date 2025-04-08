QuotesSections
WDFC
WDFC: WD-40 Company

209.14 USD 2.72 (1.32%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WDFC exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 206.28 and at a high of 210.30.

Follow WD-40 Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
206.28 210.30
Year Range
206.24 292.36
Previous Close
206.42
Open
206.30
Bid
209.14
Ask
209.44
Low
206.28
High
210.30
Volume
114
Daily Change
1.32%
Month Change
-2.87%
6 Months Change
-13.92%
Year Change
-18.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%