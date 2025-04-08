Currencies / WDFC
WDFC: WD-40 Company
209.14 USD 2.72 (1.32%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WDFC exchange rate has changed by 1.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 206.28 and at a high of 210.30.
Follow WD-40 Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
WDFC News
- Wd-40 company stock hits 52-week low at 207.81 USD
- WD-40: Even After Recent Correction, It's Still Too Expensive (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- DA Davidson reiterates Buy rating on WD-40 stock, maintains $300 price target
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of July 14, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 13
- Crude Oil Rises Sharply; Milestone Pharmaceuticals Shares Plunge - Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT)
- WD-40 stock price target lowered to $300 at DA Davidson on currency trends
- WD-40 Q3 FY25 slides: EPS beats estimates despite revenue miss, margins expand
- WD-40 Company (WDFC) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- WD-40 Company 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- Earnings call transcript: WD-40 Q3 2025 reports EPS beat amid revenue miss
- WD-40 shares edge higher on Q3 earnings beat
- WD-40 earnings beat by $0.12, revenue fell short of estimates
- Delta Air Lines, Levi Strauss, Conagra Foods set to report Thursday
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's June 2025 New Analysts
- WD-40: Excellent Company, Expensive Stock (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- Top analysts say investors are suckers for bad dividend stocks
- WD-40: A Special Product Business (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- WD-40 Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of April 13
- WD-40 Company Stock (WDFC) Dips on Mixed Q2 Results - TipRanks.com
- WD-40 Company: Little Impact From Tariffs, Guidance Increased (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- WD-40 Margins Expand In Q2, Raises 2025 Profit Outlook - WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)
- WD-40 Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:WDFC)
Daily Range
206.28 210.30
Year Range
206.24 292.36
- Previous Close
- 206.42
- Open
- 206.30
- Bid
- 209.14
- Ask
- 209.44
- Low
- 206.28
- High
- 210.30
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- 1.32%
- Month Change
- -2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.92%
- Year Change
- -18.85%
