SSNC: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc

88.30 USD 0.44 (0.50%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SSNC exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 87.65 and at a high of 88.93.

Follow SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

SSNC News

Daily Range
87.65 88.93
Year Range
66.83 91.07
Previous Close
88.74
Open
88.44
Bid
88.30
Ask
88.60
Low
87.65
High
88.93
Volume
1.079 K
Daily Change
-0.50%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
6.00%
Year Change
19.37%
