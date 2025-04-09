Currencies / OPOF
OPOF: Old Point Financial Corporation
42.10 USD 0.94 (2.28%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OPOF exchange rate has changed by 2.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.71 and at a high of 42.26.
Follow Old Point Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
40.71 42.26
Year Range
17.02 42.68
- Previous Close
- 41.16
- Open
- 40.71
- Bid
- 42.10
- Ask
- 42.40
- Low
- 40.71
- High
- 42.26
- Volume
- 284
- Daily Change
- 2.28%
- Month Change
- 5.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.96%
- Year Change
- 119.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%