Currencies / NXTC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NXTC: NextCure Inc
5.67 USD 0.17 (3.09%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NXTC exchange rate has changed by 3.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.50 and at a high of 5.88.
Follow NextCure Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NXTC News
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals closes $15 million IPO on NASDAQ
- NextCure (NXTC) Q2 Loss Widens 71%
- NextCure stock soars after positive data for bone disease treatment
- Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- Piper Sandler lowers NextCure stock price target to $15 after reverse split
- NextCure initiates one-for-twelve reverse stock split on Nasdaq
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (July 14 to July 18) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- NextCure announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective July 14
- NextCure and LigaChemBio to Present Trial in Progress Poster for LNCB74, a B7-H4 Targeted Antibody-Drug Conjugate, as Monotherapy in Participants with Advanced Solid Tumors at ASCO 2025
Daily Range
5.50 5.88
Year Range
0.22 6.41
- Previous Close
- 5.50
- Open
- 5.70
- Bid
- 5.67
- Ask
- 5.97
- Low
- 5.50
- High
- 5.88
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 3.09%
- Month Change
- 15.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 1081.25%
- Year Change
- 316.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%