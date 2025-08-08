Currencies / NTRA
NTRA: Natera Inc
174.36 USD 2.20 (1.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NTRA exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.57 and at a high of 174.60.
Follow Natera Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NTRA News
Daily Range
171.57 174.60
Year Range
117.27 183.01
- Previous Close
- 172.16
- Open
- 173.00
- Bid
- 174.36
- Ask
- 174.66
- Low
- 171.57
- High
- 174.60
- Volume
- 729
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 5.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.66%
- Year Change
- 37.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%