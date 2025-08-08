QuotesSections
NTRA: Natera Inc
NTRA: Natera Inc

174.36 USD 2.20 (1.28%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NTRA exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 171.57 and at a high of 174.60.

Follow Natera Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

NTRA News

Daily Range
171.57 174.60
Year Range
117.27 183.01
Previous Close
172.16
Open
173.00
Bid
174.36
Ask
174.66
Low
171.57
High
174.60
Volume
729
Daily Change
1.28%
Month Change
5.00%
6 Months Change
23.66%
Year Change
37.64%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%