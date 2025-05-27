Currencies / NAMS
NAMS: NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V
24.40 USD 0.28 (1.16%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NAMS exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.59 and at a high of 24.63.
Follow NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NAMS News
Daily Range
23.59 24.63
Year Range
14.06 27.35
- Previous Close
- 24.12
- Open
- 24.14
- Bid
- 24.40
- Ask
- 24.70
- Low
- 23.59
- High
- 24.63
- Volume
- 806
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 1.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.96%
- Year Change
- 56.51%
