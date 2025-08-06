Currencies / MLM
MLM: Martin Marietta Materials Inc
611.39 USD 4.76 (0.77%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLM exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 610.27 and at a high of 618.68.
Follow Martin Marietta Materials Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
610.27 618.68
Year Range
441.94 633.24
- Previous Close
- 616.15
- Open
- 618.68
- Bid
- 611.39
- Ask
- 611.69
- Low
- 610.27
- High
- 618.68
- Volume
- 354
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.23%
- Year Change
- 13.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%