MGNX: MacroGenics Inc
1.47 USD 0.09 (5.77%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MGNX exchange rate has changed by -5.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.47 and at a high of 1.61.
Follow MacroGenics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MGNX News
- MacroGenics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Strategic Antibody Advances
- MacroGenics: Struggling Wheeler- Dealer Dealt Away Its Best Bets (NASDAQ:MGNX)
- MacroGenics stock maintains Market Perform rating at Citizens JMP
- MacroGenics (MGNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- MacroGenics Inc earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- MacroGenics Revenue Doubles in Q2
- MacroGenics names Eric Risser as new CEO, succeeding Scott Koenig
- MacroGenics appoints Eric Risser as new CEO, succeeding Scott Koenig
- MacroGenics: Working On That Road To Recovery (NASDAQ:MGNX)
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Perform on MacroGenics stock
- MacroGenics stock surges as it sells ZYNYZ drug royalty rights
- MacroGenics stock soars on royalty deal with Sagard
- MacroGenics secures $70M from Sagard in royalty deal
- MacroGenics to Present at the Goldman Sachs 46th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Stifel cuts MacroGenics stock target to $5, maintains Hold rating
- MacroGenics (MGNX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- MacroGenics: Stacking Up A Lot Of Headwinds... But It's Fallen Too Far
Daily Range
1.47 1.61
Year Range
0.99 5.10
- Previous Close
- 1.56
- Open
- 1.56
- Bid
- 1.47
- Ask
- 1.77
- Low
- 1.47
- High
- 1.61
- Volume
- 1.638 K
- Daily Change
- -5.77%
- Month Change
- -16.95%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.84%
- Year Change
- -55.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%