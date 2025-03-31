QuotesSections
JBSS
JBSS: John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc

64.80 USD 1.49 (2.35%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JBSS exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.78 and at a high of 64.86.

Follow John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
62.78 64.86
Year Range
58.47 97.47
Previous Close
63.31
Open
63.31
Bid
64.80
Ask
65.10
Low
62.78
High
64.86
Volume
117
Daily Change
2.35%
Month Change
-0.15%
6 Months Change
-9.24%
Year Change
-31.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%