JBSS: John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc
64.80 USD 1.49 (2.35%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JBSS exchange rate has changed by 2.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.78 and at a high of 64.86.
Follow John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JBSS News
Daily Range
62.78 64.86
Year Range
58.47 97.47
- Previous Close
- 63.31
- Open
- 63.31
- Bid
- 64.80
- Ask
- 65.10
- Low
- 62.78
- High
- 64.86
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 2.35%
- Month Change
- -0.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.24%
- Year Change
- -31.31%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%