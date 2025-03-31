Devises / JBSS
JBSS: John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc
63.24 USD 1.34 (2.07%)
Secteur: Consommateur Défensif Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de JBSS a changé de -2.07% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 62.87 et à un maximum de 64.55.
Suivez la dynamique John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
JBSS Nouvelles
Range quotidien
62.87 64.55
Range Annuel
58.47 97.47
- Clôture Précédente
- 64.58
- Ouverture
- 64.55
- Bid
- 63.24
- Ask
- 63.54
- Plus Bas
- 62.87
- Plus Haut
- 64.55
- Volume
- 180
- Changement quotidien
- -2.07%
- Changement Mensuel
- -2.56%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -11.43%
- Changement Annuel
- -32.97%
20 septembre, samedi