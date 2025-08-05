Currencies / JAZZ
JAZZ: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
126.48 USD 1.26 (1.01%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
JAZZ exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 124.50 and at a high of 127.05.
Follow Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
JAZZ News
Daily Range
124.50 127.05
Year Range
95.49 148.06
- Previous Close
- 125.22
- Open
- 125.33
- Bid
- 126.48
- Ask
- 126.78
- Low
- 124.50
- High
- 127.05
- Volume
- 783
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- -0.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.35%
- Year Change
- 12.96%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%