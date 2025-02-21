Currencies / ISPO
ISPO: Inspirato Incorporated - Class A
3.07 USD 0.06 (1.99%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ISPO exchange rate has changed by 1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.91 and at a high of 3.12.
Follow Inspirato Incorporated - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ISPO News
- Inspirato shareholder opposes Buyerlink merger, favors cash offer
- Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
- Inspirato launches new luxury vacation pass at $40,000 per year
- Earnings call transcript: Inspirato Inc sees slight stock rise despite revenue dip in Q2 2025
- Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Planet Fitness (PLNT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Inspirato to merge with Buyerlink in $326 million reverse deal
- Inspirato renews partnership with Regal Wings for premium air travel
- Texas Ventures Acquisition III Corp Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing May 16, 2025
- Inspirato Incorporated (ISPO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Five9 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Akamai Techs (NASDAQ:AKAM), AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI)
Daily Range
2.91 3.12
Year Range
2.19 7.17
- Previous Close
- 3.01
- Open
- 2.93
- Bid
- 3.07
- Ask
- 3.37
- Low
- 2.91
- High
- 3.12
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 1.99%
- Month Change
- 0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.02%
- Year Change
- -22.86%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev