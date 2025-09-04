QuotesSections
Currencies / IREN
Back to US Stock Market

IREN: Iris Energy Limited

36.45 USD 0.69 (1.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IREN exchange rate has changed by -1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.76 and at a high of 37.67.

Follow Iris Energy Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IREN News

Daily Range
35.76 37.67
Year Range
5.12 37.67
Previous Close
37.14
Open
37.46
Bid
36.45
Ask
36.75
Low
35.76
High
37.67
Volume
66.411 K
Daily Change
-1.86%
Month Change
43.00%
6 Months Change
489.81%
Year Change
331.87%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev