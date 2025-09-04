Currencies / IREN
IREN: Iris Energy Limited
36.45 USD 0.69 (1.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IREN exchange rate has changed by -1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.76 and at a high of 37.67.
Follow Iris Energy Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
IREN News
Daily Range
35.76 37.67
Year Range
5.12 37.67
- Previous Close
- 37.14
- Open
- 37.46
- Bid
- 36.45
- Ask
- 36.75
- Low
- 35.76
- High
- 37.67
- Volume
- 66.411 K
- Daily Change
- -1.86%
- Month Change
- 43.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 489.81%
- Year Change
- 331.87%
