ICLR: ICON plc
173.96 USD 3.50 (2.05%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICLR exchange rate has changed by 2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 170.86 and at a high of 175.52.
Follow ICON plc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
170.86 175.52
Year Range
125.10 303.69
- Previous Close
- 170.46
- Open
- 170.86
- Bid
- 173.96
- Ask
- 174.26
- Low
- 170.86
- High
- 175.52
- Volume
- 2.060 K
- Daily Change
- 2.05%
- Month Change
- -1.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.59%
- Year Change
- -39.50%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%