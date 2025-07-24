Devises / ICLR
ICLR: ICON plc
174.00 USD 5.43 (3.03%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de ICLR a changé de -3.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 173.30 et à un maximum de 183.46.
Suivez la dynamique ICON plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
173.30 183.46
Range Annuel
125.10 303.69
- Clôture Précédente
- 179.43
- Ouverture
- 182.03
- Bid
- 174.00
- Ask
- 174.30
- Plus Bas
- 173.30
- Plus Haut
- 183.46
- Volume
- 2.884 K
- Changement quotidien
- -3.03%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -39.48%
20 septembre, samedi