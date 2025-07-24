CotationsSections
Devises / ICLR
Retour à Actions

ICLR: ICON plc

174.00 USD 5.43 (3.03%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ICLR a changé de -3.03% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 173.30 et à un maximum de 183.46.

Suivez la dynamique ICON plc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICLR Nouvelles

Range quotidien
173.30 183.46
Range Annuel
125.10 303.69
Clôture Précédente
179.43
Ouverture
182.03
Bid
174.00
Ask
174.30
Plus Bas
173.30
Plus Haut
183.46
Volume
2.884 K
Changement quotidien
-3.03%
Changement Mensuel
-1.50%
Changement à 6 Mois
-0.57%
Changement Annuel
-39.48%
20 septembre, samedi