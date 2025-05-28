Currencies / HUSA
HUSA: Houston American Energy Corporation
6.82 USD 0.13 (1.94%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HUSA exchange rate has changed by 1.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.66 and at a high of 6.93.
Follow Houston American Energy Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HUSA News
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's July 2025 New Analysts
- Houston American Energy amends share exchange agreement with AGIG unitholders
- Houston American Energy stock plunges after $1.2M registered offering
- houston american energy stock falls after $2.37 million direct offering
- Houston American Energy stock hits 52-week low at $0.5
- Houston American Energy announces 1-for-10 reverse stock split
Daily Range
6.66 6.93
Year Range
0.39 25.56
- Previous Close
- 6.69
- Open
- 6.73
- Bid
- 6.82
- Ask
- 7.12
- Low
- 6.66
- High
- 6.93
- Volume
- 159
- Daily Change
- 1.94%
- Month Change
- -17.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 785.71%
- Year Change
- 531.48%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%