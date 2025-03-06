Currencies / HKD
HKD: AMTD Digital Inc American Depositary Shares (every five of whic
1.81 USD 0.04 (2.26%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HKD exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.73 and at a high of 1.81.
Follow AMTD Digital Inc American Depositary Shares (every five of whic dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HKD News
Daily Range
1.73 1.81
Year Range
1.55 5.80
- Previous Close
- 1.77
- Open
- 1.76
- Bid
- 1.81
- Ask
- 2.11
- Low
- 1.73
- High
- 1.81
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- 11.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.62%
- Year Change
- -47.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%