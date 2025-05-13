Currencies / HCWB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
HCWB: HCW Biologics Inc
4.15 USD 0.75 (15.31%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCWB exchange rate has changed by -15.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.05 and at a high of 4.89.
Follow HCW Biologics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HCWB News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.59%
- HCW Biologics and WY Biotech discuss further changes to license agreement
- HCW Biologics Shares Soar On Breakthrough Second-Generation Cancer Immunotherapy - HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)
- Crude Oil Surges 2%; Chicago Fed National Activity Index Edges Lower in July - Aehr Test System (NASDAQ:AEHR), Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS)
- US Stocks Mixed; Dow Falls Over 150 Points - EpicQuest Education Group (NASDAQ:EEIQ), Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS)
- HCW Biologics' Shares Surge After Unveiling Next-Gen Cancer Immunotherapy Platform - HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)
- HCW Biologics stock soars on novel cancer immunotherapy breakthrough
- HCW Biologics reports promising results for new cancer immunotherapy
- HCW Biologics receives Nasdaq delisting notice, plans to request hearing
- Hcw Biologics Revenue Plunges 98 Percent
- HCW Biologics develops new T-cell engagers for pancreatic cancer
- HCW Biologics regains compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements
- HCW Biologics partners with WY Biotech for immunotherapy
- HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2025 Business Highlights and Financial Results
- Crude Oil Gains 3%; US Inflation Eases In April - Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD), Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)
- Nasdaq Rises Over 1%; Under Armour Posts Strong Q4 Sales - DevvStream (NASDAQ:DEVS), Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)
Daily Range
4.05 4.89
Year Range
0.20 17.75
- Previous Close
- 4.90
- Open
- 4.83
- Bid
- 4.15
- Ask
- 4.45
- Low
- 4.05
- High
- 4.89
- Volume
- 518
- Daily Change
- -15.31%
- Month Change
- -26.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 1382.14%
- Year Change
- 615.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%