HAFC: Hanmi Financial Corporation
24.52 USD 0.36 (1.45%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HAFC exchange rate has changed by -1.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.35 and at a high of 24.78.
Follow Hanmi Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HAFC News
- Hanmi Financial declares $0.27 quarterly dividend
- Hanmi (HAFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hanmi Financial Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HAFC)
- Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Hanmi Financial miss in Q2 2025 impacts stock
- Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
- Hanmi Financial Q2 2025 slides: earnings decline despite improved asset quality
- Hanmi earnings missed by $0.11, revenue fell short of estimates
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Financial Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter - Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC), LendingClub (NYSE:LC)
- Hanmi Bank Hosts Grand Opening Celebration of New Branch in Duluth, Georgia
- Hanmi Financial: Earnings To Grow Despite Retail Segment’s Drag On Loan Growth (HAFC)
- Hanmi Financial Corporation: Interesting, But Not A Business To Bank On
Daily Range
24.35 24.78
Year Range
17.93 27.59
- Previous Close
- 24.88
- Open
- 24.78
- Bid
- 24.52
- Ask
- 24.82
- Low
- 24.35
- High
- 24.78
- Volume
- 225
- Daily Change
- -1.45%
- Month Change
- -1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.12%
- Year Change
- 32.47%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%