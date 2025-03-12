クォートセクション
HAFC: Hanmi Financial Corporation

25.58 USD 0.73 (2.94%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HAFCの今日の為替レートは、2.94%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり24.65の安値と25.61の高値で取引されました。

Hanmi Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
24.65 25.61
1年のレンジ
17.93 27.59
以前の終値
24.85
始値
24.98
買値
25.58
買値
25.88
安値
24.65
高値
25.61
出来高
311
1日の変化
2.94%
1ヶ月の変化
3.02%
6ヶ月の変化
13.84%
1年の変化
38.20%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K