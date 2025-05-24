Currencies / GURU
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GURU: Global X Guru Index ETF
59.42 USD 0.18 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GURU exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.34 and at a high of 59.42.
Follow Global X Guru Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GURU News
- Earnings call transcript: Guru Organic Energy’s Q3 2025 profit beats expectations
- Guru Organic Energy Q3 2025 slides: first profit since IPO on record revenue
- Equity Outlook: Applying Timeless Insights For Volatile Times Ahead
- Separating Signal From Noise: Strategies For Equity Growth Investors
- Guru Organic Energy Q2 2025 presentation: Margins expand despite revenue challenges
- Earnings call transcript: Guru Organic Energy Q2 2025 shows improved margins
- GURU Organic Energy to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results
- GFGF Vs. GURU: Which Guru Replication ETF Looks Better? (NASDAQ:GFGF)
- A Stock Picker's Guide: Global Equity Market Opportunities Across A Shifting Landscape
Daily Range
59.34 59.42
Year Range
41.57 59.85
- Previous Close
- 59.60
- Open
- 59.34
- Bid
- 59.42
- Ask
- 59.72
- Low
- 59.34
- High
- 59.42
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 3.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.34%
- Year Change
- 24.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev