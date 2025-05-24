QuotesSections
Currencies / GURU
GURU: Global X Guru Index ETF

59.42 USD 0.18 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GURU exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.34 and at a high of 59.42.

Daily Range
59.34 59.42
Year Range
41.57 59.85
Previous Close
59.60
Open
59.34
Bid
59.42
Ask
59.72
Low
59.34
High
59.42
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
3.36%
6 Months Change
22.34%
Year Change
24.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev