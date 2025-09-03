Currencies / GILD
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GILD: Gilead Sciences Inc
111.58 USD 0.96 (0.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GILD exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.15 and at a high of 114.13.
Follow Gilead Sciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GILD News
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- How Trump's Drug Pricing Policies Could Trigger An Epic Pharma Collapse
- Biotech stocks: Who wins and who loses if RFK, Jr. goes
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Gilead Sciences stock price target raised to $143 from $136 at Rothschild Redburn
- Gilead Sciences (GILD) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- BNP Paribas Exane reiterates Outperform rating on Veeva Systems stock
- Veeva Systems stock rating reiterated at Outperform by Raymond James
- RFK Jr.’s potential HHS departure could benefit biotech stocks, RBC says
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Gilead at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Diversification Unveiled
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $38 from $36 at RBC Capital
- Ideaya Biosciences stock falls despite positive R&D Day updates
- Ideaya Biosciences stock price target raised to $45 at Citizens JMP
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Pfizer: Still A Bargain Despite Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Attacks (NYSE:PFE)
- Gilead partners with PEPFAR to expand HIV prevention access
- US plans to bring Gilead HIV drug to market in high-burden HIV countries
- U.S. to bring Gilead’s HIV drug lenacapavir to high-burden countries
- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Gilead at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- Gilead at Cantor Global Healthcare Conference: Strategic Focus on Innovation
- Gilead starts building manufacturing hub under $32 billion planned US investments
Daily Range
111.15 114.13
Year Range
82.82 121.11
- Previous Close
- 112.54
- Open
- 113.22
- Bid
- 111.58
- Ask
- 111.88
- Low
- 111.15
- High
- 114.13
- Volume
- 5.059 K
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- -1.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.38%
- Year Change
- 33.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%