Currencies / GILD
GILD: Gilead Sciences Inc

111.58 USD 0.96 (0.85%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GILD exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 111.15 and at a high of 114.13.

Follow Gilead Sciences Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
111.15 114.13
Year Range
82.82 121.11
Previous Close
112.54
Open
113.22
Bid
111.58
Ask
111.88
Low
111.15
High
114.13
Volume
5.059 K
Daily Change
-0.85%
Month Change
-1.17%
6 Months Change
-0.38%
Year Change
33.12%
