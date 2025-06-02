Currencies / FLNG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLNG: FLEX LNG Ltd
24.77 USD 0.37 (1.47%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLNG exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.75 and at a high of 25.25.
Follow FLEX LNG Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLNG News
- FLEX LNG: Attractive Yield, But Dividend Reduction Looms (NYSE:FLNG)
- Flex LNG stock hits 52-week high at 27.49 USD
- B.Riley downgrades Golar LNG stock to Neutral on valuation concerns
- FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FLEX LNG Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:FLNG)
- Flex LNG Reports Strong Q2 and Buyback
- Flex LNG launches $15 million share buyback program
- Earnings call transcript: Flex LNG Q1 2025 sees solid performance and strategic moves
- ZIM (ZIM) Soars 14.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- EuroDry (EDRY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Apple, Palo Alto Networks And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades' - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG)
- GXO Logistics (GXO) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- GTT H1 2025 slides: revenue surges 32%, EBITDA margin expands to 68%
- LNG Shipping Stocks: Japan Leads Charge As UPI Nears Resistance
- NOV Q2 2025 slides: sequential growth masks 57% order decline, shares tumble
- Samsung Heavy Industries stock rating downgraded by UBS despite price target hike
- 17 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Dogs To Buy Out Of 72 June Graham Value All-Stars
- Flex LNG approves long-term incentive plan with synthetic options
- LNG Shipping Stocks: UPI Goes Sideways, Sector Changes
- Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project reaches commercial operations
- FLEX LNG Stock: Outperforming LNG Ships With A 12% Yield (NYSE:FLNG)
- Flex LNG - Ex Date Q1 2025
- New Fortress Energy sees credit rating drop at S&P due to weak financials
- Flex LNG - Finalize $175 million lease financing for Flex Courageous
Daily Range
24.75 25.25
Year Range
19.46 27.67
- Previous Close
- 25.14
- Open
- 25.11
- Bid
- 24.77
- Ask
- 25.07
- Low
- 24.75
- High
- 25.25
- Volume
- 1.398 K
- Daily Change
- -1.47%
- Month Change
- -8.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.58%
- Year Change
- -2.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%