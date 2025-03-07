Currencies / FLL
FLL: Full House Resorts Inc
3.46 USD 0.03 (0.86%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLL exchange rate has changed by -0.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.36 and at a high of 3.53.
Follow Full House Resorts Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FLL News
- Full House Resorts director Green buys $35,368 in stock
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Full House Resorts Inc earnings missed by $0.10, revenue fell short of estimates
- Full House Resorts: The Stock Will Either Return To Limbo Or Climb Higher (NASDAQ:FLL)
- Full House Resorts stock price target raised to $5 from $4 at JMP
- Full House Resorts promotes Lewis Fanger to president and CFO
- Full House Resorts Q3 2024 slides: New properties boost revenue despite EBITDA challenges
- Full House Resorts stock jumps after CEO buys $1.28M in shares
- Golden Entertainment: Buybacks, Dividends, Deleveraging = Happy Shareholders (NASDAQ:GDEN)
- JMP maintains Full House Resorts stock with $4 target
- Full House Resorts extends CFO contract, holds annual meeting
- Susie Lee from Nevada’s 3rd district sells Full House Resorts stocks
- Full House Resorts: After Recent Sell-Off, Time To Roll The Dice (NASDAQ:FLL)
- Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
3.36 3.53
Year Range
2.86 5.60
- Previous Close
- 3.49
- Open
- 3.53
- Bid
- 3.46
- Ask
- 3.76
- Low
- 3.36
- High
- 3.53
- Volume
- 461
- Daily Change
- -0.86%
- Month Change
- -3.35%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.03%
- Year Change
- -31.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%