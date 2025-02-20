Currencies / FGEN
FGEN: FibroGen Inc
11.51 USD 0.33 (2.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FGEN exchange rate has changed by -2.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.51 and at a high of 11.85.
Follow FibroGen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
FGEN News
- FibroGen completes $220 million sale of Hong Kong subsidiary to AstraZeneca
- FibroGen stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after China sale
- China approves FibroGen’s sale to AstraZeneca, closing expected in Q3
- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FibroGen Q2 2025 slides: China sale extends runway amid clinical progress
- Earnings call transcript: FibroGen Q2 2025 revenue falls short, stock drops
- FibroGen Inc earnings missed by $1.79, revenue fell short of estimates
- FibroGen stock surges after FDA feedback on roxadustat for MDS anemia
- FibroGen advances roxadustat for anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- FibroGen amends financing agreement to reduce minimum cash balance requirement
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Adobe, FibroGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- FibroGen expands board with biotech veteran Kauffman
- FibroGen Q1 2025 slides: China sale to extend cash runway amid revenue decline
- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amid Mounting Pressure In China, AstraZeneca Buys FibroGen's Chinese Unit For $160 Million - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)
- FibroGen stock soars on China unit sale
- AstraZeneca to buy FibroGen's China unit for $160 million
Daily Range
11.51 11.85
Year Range
0.18 12.60
- Previous Close
- 11.84
- Open
- 11.60
- Bid
- 11.51
- Ask
- 11.81
- Low
- 11.51
- High
- 11.85
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- -2.79%
- Month Change
- -3.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 3736.67%
- Year Change
- 2777.50%
