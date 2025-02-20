통화 / FGEN
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
FGEN: FibroGen Inc
11.31 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FGEN 환율이 오늘 -0.09%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 11.07이고 고가는 11.31이었습니다.
FibroGen Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FGEN News
- FibroGen completes $220 million sale of Hong Kong subsidiary to AstraZeneca
- FibroGen stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright after China sale
- China approves FibroGen’s sale to AstraZeneca, closing expected in Q3
- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- FibroGen Q2 2025 slides: China sale extends runway amid clinical progress
- Earnings call transcript: FibroGen Q2 2025 revenue falls short, stock drops
- FibroGen Inc earnings missed by $1.79, revenue fell short of estimates
- FibroGen stock surges after FDA feedback on roxadustat for MDS anemia
- FibroGen advances roxadustat for anemia in myelodysplastic syndromes
- Connect Biopharma appoints James A. Schoeneck to board of directors
- FibroGen amends financing agreement to reduce minimum cash balance requirement
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 16 to June 20) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Adobe, FibroGen And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Arrive AI (NASDAQ:ARAI), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- Why RH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
- FibroGen expands board with biotech veteran Kauffman
- FibroGen Q1 2025 slides: China sale to extend cash runway amid revenue decline
- FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amid Mounting Pressure In China, AstraZeneca Buys FibroGen's Chinese Unit For $160 Million - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)
- FibroGen stock soars on China unit sale
- AstraZeneca to buy FibroGen's China unit for $160 million
일일 변동 비율
11.07 11.31
년간 변동
0.18 12.60
- 이전 종가
- 11.32
- 시가
- 11.14
- Bid
- 11.31
- Ask
- 11.61
- 저가
- 11.07
- 고가
- 11.31
- 볼륨
- 41
- 일일 변동
- -0.09%
- 월 변동
- -5.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 3670.00%
- 년간 변동율
- 2727.50%
20 9월, 토요일