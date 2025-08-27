QuotesSections
FDM: First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF

75.60 USD 0.19 (0.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDM exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.91 and at a high of 75.60.

Follow First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
74.91 75.60
Year Range
54.21 77.92
Previous Close
75.41
Open
75.06
Bid
75.60
Ask
75.90
Low
74.91
High
75.60
Volume
5
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
0.57%
6 Months Change
23.43%
Year Change
16.42%
29 October, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​-94.837 B
Prev
$​-85.541 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
0.0%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
4.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-6.858 M
Fcst
0.315 M
Prev
-0.961 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.334 M
Fcst
-0.345 M
Prev
-0.770 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.25%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev