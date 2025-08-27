- Overview
FDM: First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF
FDM exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 74.91 and at a high of 75.60.
Follow First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDM stock price today?
First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF stock is priced at 75.60 today. It trades within 74.91 - 75.60, yesterday's close was 75.41, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of FDM shows these updates.
Does First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF is currently valued at 75.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.42% and USD. View the chart live to track FDM movements.
How to buy FDM stock?
You can buy First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF shares at the current price of 75.60. Orders are usually placed near 75.60 or 75.90, while 5 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow FDM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDM stock?
Investing in First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF involves considering the yearly range 54.21 - 77.92 and current price 75.60. Many compare 0.57% and 23.43% before placing orders at 75.60 or 75.90. Explore the FDM price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund in the past year was 77.92. Within 54.21 - 77.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 75.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones Select MicroCap Index Fund (FDM) over the year was 54.21. Comparing it with the current 75.60 and 54.21 - 77.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDM stock split?
First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 75.41, and 16.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 75.41
- Open
- 75.06
- Bid
- 75.60
- Ask
- 75.90
- Low
- 74.91
- High
- 75.60
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.43%
- Year Change
- 16.42%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $-94.837 B
- Prev
- $-85.541 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 0.0%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 4.2%
- Act
- -6.858 M
- Fcst
- 0.315 M
- Prev
- -0.961 M
- Act
- 1.334 M
- Fcst
- -0.345 M
- Prev
- -0.770 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.25%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev