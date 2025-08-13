QuotesSections
ELF
ELF: e.l.f. Beauty Inc

142.92 USD 1.52 (1.05%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ELF exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.45 and at a high of 146.80.

Follow e.l.f. Beauty Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
140.45 146.80
Year Range
49.40 147.33
Previous Close
144.44
Open
144.94
Bid
142.92
Ask
143.22
Low
140.45
High
146.80
Volume
2.463 K
Daily Change
-1.05%
Month Change
18.66%
6 Months Change
122.31%
Year Change
30.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%