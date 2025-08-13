Currencies / ELF
ELF: e.l.f. Beauty Inc
142.92 USD 1.52 (1.05%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ELF exchange rate has changed by -1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 140.45 and at a high of 146.80.
Follow e.l.f. Beauty Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
140.45 146.80
Year Range
49.40 147.33
- Previous Close
- 144.44
- Open
- 144.94
- Bid
- 142.92
- Ask
- 143.22
- Low
- 140.45
- High
- 146.80
- Volume
- 2.463 K
- Daily Change
- -1.05%
- Month Change
- 18.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 122.31%
- Year Change
- 30.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%