Currencies / DXPE
DXPE: DXP Enterprises Inc
115.82 USD 1.74 (1.48%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DXPE exchange rate has changed by -1.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 114.62 and at a high of 117.83.
Follow DXP Enterprises Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
DXPE News
Daily Range
114.62 117.83
Year Range
48.45 129.56
- Previous Close
- 117.56
- Open
- 117.06
- Bid
- 115.82
- Ask
- 116.12
- Low
- 114.62
- High
- 117.83
- Volume
- 576
- Daily Change
- -1.48%
- Month Change
- -3.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.65%
- Year Change
- 115.04%
