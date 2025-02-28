Currencies / DIBS
DIBS: 1stdibs.com Inc
2.81 USD 0.03 (1.08%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DIBS exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.73 and at a high of 2.83.
Follow 1stdibs.com Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DIBS News
- 1stdibs.Com: No Clear Catalyst In Sight (DIBS)
- 1stdibs CFO Etergino sells $54,294 in DIBS stock
- 1stdibs.com (DIBS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- 1stDibs Q2 2025 slides: luxury marketplace expands verticals amid ongoing losses
- 1Stdibs.Com earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- 1stdibs.com shareholders approve board members and auditors
- Why PVH Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF), Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
- 1stdibs.Com, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DIBS)
- 1stdibs.com stock soars on record GMV growth, improved margins
Daily Range
2.73 2.83
Year Range
2.30 4.70
- Previous Close
- 2.78
- Open
- 2.76
- Bid
- 2.81
- Ask
- 3.11
- Low
- 2.73
- High
- 2.83
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 1.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.26%
- Year Change
- -37.42%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%