CSCO: Cisco Systems Inc

66.86 USD 0.16 (0.24%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CSCO exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.55 and at a high of 67.38.

Follow Cisco Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

CSCO News

Daily Range
66.55 67.38
Year Range
52.11 72.03
Previous Close
67.02
Open
67.02
Bid
66.86
Ask
67.16
Low
66.55
High
67.38
Volume
12.416 K
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
-1.84%
6 Months Change
8.93%
Year Change
25.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%