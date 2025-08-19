Currencies / CRSP
CRSP: CRISPR Therapeutics AG
60.86 USD 3.02 (5.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CRSP exchange rate has changed by 5.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.53 and at a high of 60.99.
Follow CRISPR Therapeutics AG dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
56.53 60.99
Year Range
30.04 71.13
- Previous Close
- 57.84
- Open
- 57.92
- Bid
- 60.86
- Ask
- 61.16
- Low
- 56.53
- High
- 60.99
- Volume
- 3.606 K
- Daily Change
- 5.22%
- Month Change
- 19.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 78.74%
- Year Change
- 29.52%
