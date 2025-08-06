QuotesSections
Currencies / CRL
Back to US Stock Market

CRL: Charles River Laboratories International Inc

152.17 USD 0.09 (0.06%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CRL exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.90 and at a high of 152.93.

Follow Charles River Laboratories International Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CRL News

Daily Range
149.90 152.93
Year Range
91.86 230.02
Previous Close
152.26
Open
150.29
Bid
152.17
Ask
152.47
Low
149.90
High
152.93
Volume
631
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
-5.98%
6 Months Change
0.77%
Year Change
-21.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%