Currencies / COCH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
COCH: Envoy Medical Inc - Class A
1.34 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
COCH exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.32 and at a high of 1.35.
Follow Envoy Medical Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
COCH News
- Envoy Medical eliminates $32 million in debt, advances cochlear implant trial
- EXCLUSIVE: Envoy Medical Retires $32 Million Debt, Glen Taylor Steps Down From Board After Two Decades - Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH)
- Envoy Medical, Inc. (COCH) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Envoy Medical secures two new patents for implantable hearing tech
- Envoy Medical draws $5 million from credit line, issues warrant to GAT Funding
- New CPT Codes for Totally Implantable Active Middle Ear Hearing Implants Go into Effect July 1, Unlocking New Opportunities for Envoy Medical
- Life Sciences Investor Forum: Now Available for Online Viewing
- Envoy Medical to Present at the Life Sciences Virtual Investor Forum June 12th
- Envoy Medical’s Pivotal Clinical Trial for Fully Implanted Acclaim(R) Cochlear Implant Remains On Track After First Month Follow-U
Daily Range
1.32 1.35
Year Range
1.06 3.41
- Previous Close
- 1.34
- Open
- 1.32
- Bid
- 1.34
- Ask
- 1.64
- Low
- 1.32
- High
- 1.35
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 14.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -57.59%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev