Currencies / CLAR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CLAR: Clarus Corporation
3.84 USD 0.01 (0.26%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CLAR exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.81 and at a high of 3.87.
Follow Clarus Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CLAR News
- Clarus: DTC Worrying Bellwether For Consumer Response To Price Hikes (NASDAQ:CLAR)
- SS&C Technologies stock price target raised to $110 from $108 at UBS
- H.C. Wainwright lowers Black Diamond Therapeutics stock price target on delayed launch
- Clarus Corp: Looking Past What The Quants Can See
- Earnings call transcript: Clarus beats EPS expectations in Q2 2025
- Clarus declares quarterly dividend of $0.025 per share
- Maran Capital Management Q2 2025 Letter
- Laughing Water Capital Q2 2025 Letter
- Analysis-US companies adopt options strategies to shield euro revenues in case dollar recovers
- Clarus completes sale of PIEPS and JetForce assets for €7.8 million
- Raymond James resumes coverage on Black Diamond stock with Outperform rating
- Clarus Stock: Promotionality Hitting Margins (NASDAQ:CLAR)
- clarus corp announces board changes and stock plan update
- Clarus Corp stock hits 52-week low at $3.13 amid market challenges
- Maran Capital Management Q4 2024 Letter
- Baird Q4 2024 Equity Opportunity Fund Commentary
- Clarus: The Uphill Battle Might Be Worth Joining Now (NASDAQ:CLAR)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Issues Weak Forecast, Joins Clarus, Samsara And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Why Gap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
- Clarus Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CLAR)
- American R&B singer Angie Stone dies at 63
- Analysis-US companies swap dollar bonds into euros to lower funding costs
Daily Range
3.81 3.87
Year Range
3.02 5.30
- Previous Close
- 3.83
- Open
- 3.81
- Bid
- 3.84
- Ask
- 4.14
- Low
- 3.81
- High
- 3.87
- Volume
- 113
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 8.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.95%
- Year Change
- -14.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%