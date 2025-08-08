Currencies / CG
CG: The Carlyle Group Inc
66.71 USD 0.09 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CG exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.13 and at a high of 66.94.
Follow The Carlyle Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CG News
- Scotiabank lowers Centerra Gold stock price target on higher costs
- Centerra Gold stock price target raised to C$14 by BMO Capital
- Centerra Gold extends Mount Milligan mine life to 2045
- AMG or CG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Centerra Gold stock rating downgraded to Sector Perform by RBC Capital
- PNC to Acquire FirstBank in $4.1B Deal, Expand in Colorado & Arizona
- The Carlyle Group stock gets Buy rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen
- Bidders Eye Starbucks (SBUX) China at $5 Billion Valuation - TipRanks.com
- Exclusive-Starbucks China valued at about $5 billion by bidders, sources say
- Carlyle raises $20 billion to buy second-hand private equity stakes
- Carlyle Agrees to Buy intelliflo From Invesco for $200 Million
- Carlyle to acquire intelliflo from Invesco for up to $200 million
- AMG vs. CG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Starbucks Stock (SBX) Perks Up as $10B Chinese Stake Sale Moves Closer - TipRanks.com
- Private Equity Firms’ Stocks Are Struggling, Despite Getting Into 401(k)s
- Earnings call transcript: Centerra Gold Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- TD Cowen selects AMG, CG, MRX as top picks after Q2 earnings review
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ACRNX)
- Vulcan Value Partners Q2 2025 Letter (Mutual Fund:VVPLX)
- Citizens JMP raises Carlyle Group stock price target to $75 on strong results
- Surge In Positive Sentiment For Private Equity's Big Four In Q2 2025 Earnings
- Nvidia To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Celanese (NYSE:CE), Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.01%
- Carlyle Touches 52-Week High: How to Approach the Stock Now?
Daily Range
66.13 66.94
Year Range
33.03 68.20
- Previous Close
- 66.80
- Open
- 66.82
- Bid
- 66.71
- Ask
- 67.01
- Low
- 66.13
- High
- 66.94
- Volume
- 1.576 K
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 5.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.07%
- Year Change
- 55.28%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%