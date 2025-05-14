Currencies / CASI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CASI: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc
2.01 USD 0.08 (3.83%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CASI exchange rate has changed by -3.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.01 and at a high of 2.11.
Follow CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CASI News
- CASI Pharmaceuticals advances anti-CD38 antibody in ITP trial
- Veeva Systems (VEEV) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Why Dayforce Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 21%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- VAXART, INC. (VXRT) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CRNX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Bioventus (BVS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- CASI Pharmaceuticals stock soars after FDA clearance for transplant drug
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sixth Street-backed Caris Life Sciences targets $5.3 billion valuation in US IPO
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Provides Business and Clinical Update
- CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces First Quarter 2025 Business and Financial Results
- CASI Pharmaceuticals appoints new CFO
Daily Range
2.01 2.11
Year Range
1.09 7.46
- Previous Close
- 2.09
- Open
- 2.06
- Bid
- 2.01
- Ask
- 2.31
- Low
- 2.01
- High
- 2.11
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- -3.83%
- Month Change
- -9.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.37%
- Year Change
- -66.28%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev