BIIB: Biogen Inc
144.71 USD 1.39 (0.97%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BIIB exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 143.16 and at a high of 147.23.
Follow Biogen Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BIIB News
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- C4 Therapeutics stock surges after Stephens upgrade signals upside
- Biogen stock rating reiterated at Buy by Canaccord on valuation and pipeline
- Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Biogen at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Shift in Focus
- Pfizer: Still A Bargain Despite Kennedy's Anti-Vaccine Attacks (NYSE:PFE)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Biogen stock, citing strong lupus franchise
- Will AbbVie's Neuroscience Portfolio Continue to Aid Top-line Growth?
- Factbox-Global drugmakers rush to boost US presence as tariff threat looms
- IONS Hits 52-Week High on Tryngolza's Success in Lowering Triglyceride
- Eisai, Biogen begin FDA submission for Alzheimer’s autoinjector
- Singhal, Biogen head of development, sells $69k in BIIB stock
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.55%
- PepsiCo, United Therapeutics Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Eli Lilly's New Drugs Beyond Mounjaro and Zepbound Boost Sales
- Stock Market Today: Dow Loses 249 Points; Nvidia Extends A Streak As Palantir Does This (Live Coverage)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Plummets 500 Points; This Biotech Soars 33%, A Gold Name Breaks Out (Live Coverage)
- Biogen Secures FDA Nod for Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing of Leqembi
- FDA Approves Biogen, Eisai's Highly Anticipated Alzheimer's Treatment
- FDA Tightens Safety Guidelines For Biogen Leqembi Alzheimer's Therapy - Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- Prothena Reports Non-Competitive Brain Swelling Rates In Early Alzheimer's Study - Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- J&J Commits $2 Billion To US Manufacturing Expansion Amid Threat Of Drug Tariffs - AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)
- US FDA declines to approve PTC Therapeutics’ oral drug for rare genetic disorder
- Piper Sandler raises Biogen stock price target to $118 on Alzheimer’s drug data
Daily Range
143.16 147.23
Year Range
110.03 195.01
- Previous Close
- 143.32
- Open
- 144.00
- Bid
- 144.71
- Ask
- 145.01
- Low
- 143.16
- High
- 147.23
- Volume
- 2.112 K
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 8.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.62%
- Year Change
- -25.50%
