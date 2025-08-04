Currencies / BH
BH: Biglari Holdings Inc Class B
309.98 USD 3.75 (1.20%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BH exchange rate has changed by -1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 304.29 and at a high of 312.65.
Follow Biglari Holdings Inc Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BH News
- Biglari Holdings: Decent Operational Outcomes And Improved Capital Conditions
- Bullish IPO reportedly allocated zero shares to a third of orders
- Biglari Swings to Profit in Fiscal Q2
- Bumrungrad Hospital Q2 2025 slides: record EBITDA margin despite revenue decline
- JPMorgan upgrades Bumrungrad Hospital stock rating to Overweight on growth outlook
Daily Range
304.29 312.65
Year Range
164.62 328.60
- Previous Close
- 313.73
- Open
- 310.67
- Bid
- 309.98
- Ask
- 310.28
- Low
- 304.29
- High
- 312.65
- Volume
- 252
- Daily Change
- -1.20%
- Month Change
- 1.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 44.39%
- Year Change
- 84.56%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev