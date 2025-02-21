QuotesSections
Currencies / BCPC
Back to US Stock Market

BCPC: Balchem Corporation

153.08 USD 1.48 (0.96%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BCPC exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.80 and at a high of 155.17.

Follow Balchem Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BCPC News

Daily Range
152.80 155.17
Year Range
145.70 185.96
Previous Close
154.56
Open
154.00
Bid
153.08
Ask
153.38
Low
152.80
High
155.17
Volume
65
Daily Change
-0.96%
Month Change
-5.10%
6 Months Change
-6.94%
Year Change
-12.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%