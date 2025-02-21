Currencies / BCPC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BCPC: Balchem Corporation
153.08 USD 1.48 (0.96%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BCPC exchange rate has changed by -0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 152.80 and at a high of 155.17.
Follow Balchem Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BCPC News
- Balchem stock price target raised to $189 from $180 at H.C. Wainwright
- Balchem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates (Revised)
- Balchem (BCPC) Q2 EPS Jumps 16.5%
- Blachem (BCPC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Balchem Q2 2025 slides reveal 16.5% EPS growth, continued margin expansion
- Can Sustained Strength in Water Drive ECL Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Balchem Corporation: The Next Earnings Release Should Guide Investors (BCPC)
- Balchem Corporation to Present at the CJS Annual New Ideas Summer Conference on July 10, 2025
- Balchem (BCPC) Stock: A Healthy Long-Term Player
- Balchem Corporation to Present at the Wells Fargo Industrials and Materials Conference on June 11, 2025
- Balchem Corporation to Participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2025
- Wasatch U.S. Select Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Balchem Corporation (BCPC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Balchem Corporation 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:BCPC)
Daily Range
152.80 155.17
Year Range
145.70 185.96
- Previous Close
- 154.56
- Open
- 154.00
- Bid
- 153.08
- Ask
- 153.38
- Low
- 152.80
- High
- 155.17
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- -0.96%
- Month Change
- -5.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.94%
- Year Change
- -12.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%